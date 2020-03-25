Beebe Healthcare has launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund for monetary donations, and is in need of items like personal protective equipment or other medical supplies to be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the health care system announced March 25.

“Beebe is so grateful for the overwhelming response from our community to help us,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “At this time, the best way you can help us is to stay home, follow the state restrictions and the CDC’s recommendations. The other way you can help us directly, is by making a contribution to our special COVID-19 Relief Fund. Also, many businesses have offered supplies, space and time. Again, we are grateful for the outpouring of support. If there was ever a time to consider donating to our community nonprofit hospital, now is the time.”

Emergency funding will directly support the charitable mission of the Beebe Healthcare system. These funds will be used to help purchase medical equipment, supplies and costs directly associated with patient care enabling team members to continue to do what it takes to keep everyone safe. Members of the community looking to donate a monetary amount can visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.

Items needed include N95 masks, eye protectors, surgical gloves, regular masks and alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings.

Beebe will ensure donated items meet the proper safety standards for the safety of team members and patients. Those with questions on proper materials should call 645-3337 or email kblanch@beebehealthcare.org before donating or creating these materials.

For donations of items or food, contact Kim Blanch at kblanch@beebehealthcare.org or 645-3337. For monetary donations, call the Beebe Medical Foundation at 644-2900 or visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms who need testing should call their primary care provider for a screening and, if appropriate, who will order a COVID-19 test at one of Beebe's car-based testing locations. Those without a doctor can call Beebe's COVID-19 Screening Center at 645-3200 or visit one of Beebe's Walk-in Centers, located throughout Sussex County.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.