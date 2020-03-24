Scheduled restructured

In an effort ensure the health and safety of district employees and in accordance with Gov. Carney’s recent stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Indian River School District is making a series of changes to its meal service program during the school closure.

Beginning Monday, March 30, “grab and go” meals will be served on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only. Students will receive two meals on Monday and Wednesday and three meals on Friday. Meals are now available ONLY at the following locations:

Indian River High School (front entrance): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Phillip C. Showell Elementary (parent pick-up): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Georgetown Elementary (bus parking lot): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Long Neck Elementary (bus parking lot): 10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meals are free of charge and available to children 18 and under.

Disregard any previous lists of meal service locations and times. This list is also subject to change, so parents should check the list daily on the district website at irsd.net.