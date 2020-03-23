27-year-old Jery Mann Sledge arrested

The Laurel Police Department has arrested a man on charges of sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, March 20, officers were dispatched to the 1500 building of Hollybrook Apartments for a complaint of sexual harassment. According to police, a 13-year-old girl had been receiving inappropriate messages from a 27-year-old man. Officers viewed several messages in which the suspect attempted to solicit sexual acts from the juvenile victim and sent sexually explicit photographs. The suspect was identified as Jery Mann Sledge and located the same night.

Sledge was charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18 to engage in prohibited sexual acts, endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree indecent exposure. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $28,000 secured bond.