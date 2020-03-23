Thirteen Delaware high school students have been awarded scholarships from the Carson Scholars Fund.

This year, the Carson Scholars Fund awarded 477 scholarships to students across the nation.Due to the restrictions currently in place due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, the 24th annual Carson Scholars Fund banquet, which was to be held in Maryland on May 3, 2020, has been cancelled. Other festivities are being planned to celebrate the 2020 Carson Scholars.

Carson Scholars are exceptional, not only in the academic setting, but in their communities and globally. Carson Scholars are individuals in grades 4-11 who display outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. New scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the coveted honor of being named a Carson Scholar. Information on all 2020 Carson Scholars can be found here.

Delaware's 2020 Carson Scholars include:

Sophia Block, grade 12, Cab Calloway School of the Arts, Wilmington Allison Dayton, grade 12, Sussex Academy of Arts & Sciences, Georgetown Summer Davis, grade 11, Milford Senior High School, Milford Maximus Iacono, grade 11, Archmere Academy, Claymont Will Kenney, grade 12, Sussex Central High School, Georgetown John Krukiel, grade 11, Salesianum School, Wilmington Josephine Ledford, grade 10, Lake Forest High School, Felton Jack Mancuso, grade 10, The Charter School of Wilmington, Wilmington Colin McGhee, grade 9, Salesianum School, Wilmington Seamus Oliver, grade 10, Salesianum School, Wilmington Marina Pilger, grade 12, Padua Academy, Wilmington Aparna Roy, grade 11, Conrad School Of Science, Wilmington Weston Williams, grade 9, Greenwood Mennonite School, Greenwood