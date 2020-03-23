The Delaware Bicycle Council will hold a teleconference meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. April 1.

The Skype dial-in line is 526-5475 and the conference ID number is 6414016.

Handouts for the meeting are located at deldot.gov/programs/bike, under “DBC Agenda & Meeting Minutes.”

Due to the coronavirus presenting a serious public health threat and steps need to be taken to avoid the transmission and protect citizens from a potential public health emergency, the governor’s emergency order suspended in person meeting requirements under the Freedom of Information Act for public meetings. These public meetings may be held telephonically so long as the public has access to the dial-in line and everyone has access to materials.

For this meeting, all attendees, council or public, must identify themselves prior to speaking throughout the entire meeting for others are able to hear the comments.