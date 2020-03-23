Husband, wife team to lead biopharmaceutical program

A couple that teaches biological sciences at Delaware State University has been awarded a $750,739 grant to create an institute for studying biopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Derrick Scott, assistant professor of biological sciences, and his wife Dr. LaTia Scott, an associate professor of biological sciences, are co-principal investigators of the grant from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceutical. The funding will allow the couple to continue with the development of the Biopharmaceutical Workforce Outreach, Research, Diversity and Education (WORDE) Institute.

“The overall goal is to prepare the next generation of diverse and knowledgeable biopharmaceutical workers through curriculum as well as hands-on resources,” Dr. Derrick Scott said.

The grant will fund the purchase of biopharmaceutical technology and equipment and cover the cost of faculty professional development and curriculum design.

Delaware State University will be one of only two HBCUs with a comprehensive program that prepares students to enter the biopharmaceutical workforce, according to Dr. Derrick Scott.

“In attending research conferences in the biopharmaceutical space, we saw very few people of color,” said Dr. Derrick Scott, a native of Varnville, South Carolina.

Dr. LaTia Scott, a native of Fort Washington, Maryland, said they saw that as an opportunity.

“We were invited to a NIIMBL conference in 2019 and pitched the idea there,” she said. “Merck was interested.”

Merck & Co. is a U.S.-based multinational pharmaceutical company. Along with Dr. Jim DeKloe at Solano Community College in California and Dr. Margaret Bryans at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania, the company is partnering with the university to establish the WORDE Institute.

The Institute has a mandate to engage K-12 youths to increase their likelihood of entering into STEM careers, a driving force behind their work in Extreme S.T.E.A.M., a business founded by Dr. LaTia Scott.

The couple met at a conference when they were attending different graduate schools and later married in 2012. In addition to their careers, they are the parents of three children.

Because of potential conflict of interest concerns over a married couple obtaining such funding, the university required that Dr. Sabrina McGary is the principal investigator of the grant. Still, she notes that Drs. Derrick and LaTia Scott are the driving forces.

“I am principal PI in name only,” Dr. McGary said.

Dr. Derrick Scott said the plan is to establish the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Technology program as a new academic concentration under the Biological Sciences major.