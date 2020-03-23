Facebook Live at 3 p.m.

From a press release from Consumer Reports magazine:

Consumer Reports is hosting a Facebook Live with our experts. By joining at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, you’ll have the opportunity to participate and ask questions.

We’ll have tips and advice on how best to protect yourself from catching the virus, what to do if you think you have symptoms, and how to cope with self-quarantines and community lockdowns.

And we’ll also answer your questions about the coronavirus, and make sure you have the straight facts so you can be as prepared as possible.

We know it’s hard to separate fact from fiction during this ever-evolving crisis. So our experts and journalists will be discussing the latest information and best practices for staying safe and navigating these trying times.

Consumer Reports Live: Staying Safe Through the Coronavirus

3 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 24

https://www.facebook.com/ConsumerReports/videos/1070132913350062

Available afterwards for viewing at the same link.



