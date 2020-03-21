Faced with closing for the season, or changing their business model to weather the COVID-19 storm, Woodside had an interesting idea ...

Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin took an innovative approach to dealing with “social distancing” in the era of COVID-19 by moving their annual opening day outside, drive-thru style

Using their three portable Woodside trailers, owners Jim and Janet Mitchell set up shop in the middle of their parking lot, with helpers guiding visitors along the way with menus and directions.

Each of the three trailers stocks limited flavors for hand-dipped ice cream cones, pints, and quarts for take-home, as well as eggs and beef.

The five-person teams at each trailer divide up the work, with one outside taking orders, three inside to process the orders, and one to exclusively handle cash.

Money is placed on a clipboard manned by the order taker

And with restrictions in place against large groups gathering to avoid COVID-19 transmissions, visitors must enjoy their ice cream off premises.

During their Saturday, March 21 opening day, Janet Mitchell said things had been steady but moving smoothly since opening the gates at noon.

“The soft opening we did [Friday] allowed us to get everything in order so that we could try to do this seamlessly,” Janet said. “Well, from the guests’ perspective, anyway.”

Woodside, located at 1301 Little Baltimore Road, will remain drive-thru only, with limited hours, for the foreseeable future, Mitchell said.

For more information, visit woodsidefarmcreamery.com.