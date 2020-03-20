The Dagsboro Boys and Girls club recently received a $2,500 donation from County Bank.

Located at 28154 Lighthouse Crossing, the Dagsboro Boys & Girls Club is expanding its building space with the goal of serving an additional 200 community youth.

County Bank loan specialist Sonja Ames has volunteered for the club’s Santa Workshop and Christmas Shop for more than 10 years.

“I enjoy being around the children and seeing the children’s smiles,” said Ames. “Their program allows kids to earn merits towards Christmas shopping for their family members. The club collects items from the community all year. It’s a special day, not only for the kids, but for the volunteers as well. I look forward to this every year.”

For more, visit bgclubs.org/locations/dagsboro-boys-girls-club or call 732-6636.