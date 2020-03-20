The two residents are in good condition, State Fire Marshal said.

The residents of a home east of Marydel woke up to a fire when their smoke alarm went off March 20 around 3:30 a.m. The Marydel Fire Company and other companies responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Sandy Bend Road.

Two residents, a 73-year-old man and woman, were sent to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, for smoke inhalation. They were in good condition, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said.

Deputy fire marshals investigated. They determined the fire was caused by a malfunction inside

the chimney for a wood stove. The embers ignited surrounding structural wood framing for the roof.

Fire damage was estimated at $25,000.