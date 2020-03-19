The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced the recipients of the Louise Jarmon Hopkinson Scholarship.

Louise Jarmon Hopkinson was a 1932 graduate of the School of Nursing. She served in the Army Nurse corps and as a private duty nurse at Beebe for many years.

A generous bequest from the estate of Hopkinson provides a merit scholarship award for the spring semester to a first-year student and to a senior student at the School of Nursing. The scholarship is based on the students’ academic performance and is awarded to the first-year student and the senior student with the highest academic averages at the School of Nursing. The scholarship is managed through Beebe Medical Foundation.

The senior student recipient is Kelsi Warrington, of Georgetown; the first-year student recipient is Beth Owens, of Milton.

