The Delaware NAACP State Conference of Branches held its Annual Convention on Feb. 29 at Delaware State University in Dover.

The event, originally set for November 2019, was postponed and rescheduled.

Dignitaries included Gov. John Carney, Sen. Chris Coons, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Delaware State University President Tony Allen, Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen and State Conference Administrator Scot X. Esdaile.

The event featured plenary sessions, workshops, officer elections, an awards ceremony and a luncheon featuring famed attorney Benjamin Crump, who delivered the keynote address.