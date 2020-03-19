David A. Tam will assume the role of president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare on March 17, beginning his tenure early to assist with the ongoing preparedness and response to the coronavirus disease.

“Beebe has already acted quickly to support the community regarding COVID-19,” said Tam. “The mobile screening event Saturday was extremely successful and a proud moment for the healthcare system to offer to our neighbors. I felt a sense of duty as a future leader in the community to begin as soon as possible and continue the momentum of Beebe’s great work.”

Most recently, Tam served as the chief operating officer of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, part of Providence St Joseph’s Health, one of the largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit health systems in the nation.

He is also a retired captain in the U.S. Navy with 24 years of active service. Tam received his medical doctorate from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. He completed his pediatrics residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, and a pediatric neurology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.

“Dr. Tam is an extremely accomplished administrator and his experiences as an officer in the U.S. Navy and in public health afford him a unique skill set that is tremendously important, not just for Beebe, but for the entire state of Delaware as we continue to plan and implement new practices and policies to combat the spread of coronavirus that is truly a global health crisis,” said Rick Schaffner, executive vice president, chief operating officer, who served as Beebe’s interim CEO.

Tam is passionate about issues related to social determinants of health, such as poverty, veterans’ needs, rural healthcare, diversity, as well as community and value-based care. He has been on multiple national boards, including the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity of the American Hospital Association.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.