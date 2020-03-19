More than $100,000 was raised in support of this year’s Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award Gala, to be distributed amongst local charities.

Steve and Dawne Pappas, recipients of the 2019 Hal Glick Distinguished Service award, distributed $5,000 to the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future and $5,000 to AGH Major Gifts, while the Temple Bat Yam distributed $10,000 of their funds to the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center.

The Glick Award started in 2010 with the recognition of Hal Glick, the pioneering Ocean City realtor. The next year, the award began bearing Glick’s name, and has ever since. Over the last nine years, philanthropists have been recognized in Glick’s name for their support of local community nonprofits, including Atlantic General Hospital.

In addition to the annual recipients AGH Foundation and Temple Bat Yam, three local charities were chosen by the Pappas’ among which to distribute funds: Atlantic General Campaign for the Future and AGH Major Gifts, Worcester County Humane Society, and the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

“We at Atlantic General Hospital are honored to be one of the charities to receive a donation at this event,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH.