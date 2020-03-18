Shore United Bank congratulated Julia Schinault, payroll and benefits manager, on her recent certification as a Professional in Human Resources.

This certification is a recognized designation in the field of human resources, as it demonstrates the mastery of the technical and operational aspects of human resources, including U.S. laws and regulations.

“I am thrilled for Julia, and so proud of her for earning this certification,” said Marie DiDaniels, chief human resources officer of Shore United Bank. “Providing assistance to employees whenever possible and staying up-to-date on the most current U.S. laws and regulations is a huge part of our job in HR and Julia does an outstanding job of it.”

