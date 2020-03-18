Family of four displaced

A mobile home fire in Lewes displaced a family of five early Wednesday morning.

The fire, reported shortly after 5 a.m., occurred in the 17000 block of Evette Lane in the Belltown area. The Lewes Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

Smoke alarms were present and alerted the occupants, who escaped the fire. There were no reported injuries. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the victims.

State fire investigators concluded that the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction on the interior of the structure. Fire damage is estimated at $15,000.