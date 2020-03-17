State police on scene

Update:

The armed man who barricaded himself at a Middletown residence in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road surrendered to police without further incident.

The male was armed with a rifle and barricaded himself in the rear yard of the property just after 6:00 a.m. March 17, Delaware State Police said. He surrender to state troopers at approximately 10:54 a.m. and was taken into custody.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.

There were no injuries.

Middle Neck Road between Warwick and Old Telegraph roads and Warwick Road between Rt. 301 and the Maryland border will remain closed.

Previous story:

An armed person is barricaded at a residence in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road in Middletown. The subject has been there since about 6 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

Police are currently on scene.

Residences nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.

Road closures:

Middle Neck Road between Warwick and Old Telegraph roads and Warwick Road between Rt. 301 and the Maryland border are closed.

Police will release more details as they become available.