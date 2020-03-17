Wyoming woman recognized statewide

The nonprofit weight-loss support organization Take Off Pounds Sensibly crowned a woman from Wyoming as Delaware Queen for losing more weight than any other female TOPS member in the state.

Joan Duphily lost 45.25 pounds and attributes her weight loss success to the support she receives from her fellow TOPS members, portion control and regular exercise. She started the program as a way to lose weight before a total knee replacement surgery and continued through recovery.

"I cannot thank my TOPS support group enough for all the encouragement they've given me," she said. "Because of this, I will continue to go every week and will be able to keep the weight off the rest of my life.”

Delaware tips the scales as the 23rd “heaviest” state in the U.S., where 31.8% of adults are affected by obesity. TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management, a representative said.

“We are so gratified by our TOPS members’ amazing weight-loss accomplishments,” President Rick Danforth said. “Commemorating their life-changing achievements is an essential component of TOPS’ winning formula, whether by losing weight or maintaining goals.”

There are eight TOPS chapters in Delaware. Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge. Membership is $32 per year in the U.S., plus nominal chapter fees. To find a local chapter, view www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677.