New policies benefit workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic

In accordance with the governor's amended state of emergency declaration, Delaware Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade has issued new guidelines. The state's unemployment program will now provide cash assistance to Delaware workers whose employment has been impacted directly by COVID-19 and who would not typically qualify for benefits.

The new unemployment insurance guidelines are as follows:

Workers will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the governor's state of emergency declaration or the coronavirus outbreak.A worker who has been ordered by a medical doctor to self-quarantine as a result, or due to risk of exposure to COVID-19, will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children due to the governor's emergency closure of schools will be eligible for benefits.Workers who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has contracted COVID-19 will be eligible for benefits.If a worker falls ill with COVID-19 and is unable to work, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.Part-time workers may be eligible for benefits.The definition of weekly work search requirements will expand to include a wide variety of activities that meet the requirement. Unemployment insurance deadlines may be modified for mandatory appointments, applying for training programs or mandatory re-employment service appointments and workshops.Although Department of Labor offices will be closed to public access during this state of emergency, the department remains operational. Delawareans can file for unemployment benefits online here. Questions can be answered via email at dol_dui_wilmington_claims@delaware.com or via at 302-761-8446.