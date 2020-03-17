Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, joined Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, and Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, for a March 17 call regarding Delaware’s response to the spread of coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

“Delaware’s state and local officials are working around the clock to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in our communities and to help keep the First State healthy,” said Carper. “Sen. Coons, Rep. Blunt Rochester and I are working together to make sure that the federal government is doing its part to meet our state’s needs so that we can continue to coordinate efforts with the hard-working men and women of Delaware who are on the front lines of this public health crisis. This week, the Senate will finally consider the U.S. House of Representatives bill, Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide additional funding for families in Delaware and across the nation to ensure testing for coronavirus is free, paid leave is available for hard-working Americans, nutrition assistance programs are accessible to our seniors and students, and loan assistance programs are available for our small businesses. This bill is certainly an important step, but not our last. I will continue to work with Sen. Coons, Rep. Blunt Rochester and Gov. Carney to ensure Delaware has the resources it needs from the federal government to protect the health of Delawareans, our communities and our state and country’s economy.”

“Sen. Carper, Rep. Blunt Rochester and I are working very closely with Gov. Carney and our state health officials to ensure that we’re doing everything in our power to keep Delawareans safe and healthy and ensure that families and businesses receive the economic support they need as we endure this public health crisis,” said Coons. “In Congress, we’re working to pass major legislative packages to provide free COVID-19 testing, expand unemployment and nutrition programs, provide paid leave for everyone who needs it, help small businesses stay afloat during this crisis, and more. We’re also coordinating closely with our partners at the state level to ensure that we’re delivering federal resources that our state needs right now. We’re all in this together, and we’re working hand in hand to ensure that Delawareans get the support that they need and deserve during this difficult time.”

“As the state of Delaware continues to confront the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire elected leadership of the state has made a concerted effort to communicate, coordinate and collaborate to ensure that we have the resources we need to combat this virus,” said Blunt Rochester. “I support the strong measures taken by Gov. Carney to ensure the safety of all Delawareans and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and public health officials in Delaware.”

Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester encourage all Delawareans to visit cdc.gov or de.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus and how they can protect themselves and their families. Following simple everyday measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water, can help to keep communities healthy.

Delawareans at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include elderly people and individuals living with chronic medical conditions should contact Delaware’s COVID-19 information line at 766-408-1899 or TTY 800-232-5460.