The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 7 for Blue Hen TV & Appliances Inc. at its new location, 401 Cassidy Drive, Suite E, Dover.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined business owner Randy Farrow to celebrate Blue Hen TV’s new location and rebranding.

Farrow has been in the television business for years and recently purchased Al’s TV in Smyrna; he then made the decision to combine Felton’s Blue Hen TV with Al’s to form a new business in Dover.

The mission of Blue Hen TV & Appliances is to repair and sell televisions and provide customers with quality service for all their electronic needs from education to set up to repair and installation. Blue Hen is an authorized service center for all major brands. They can repair equipment produced by a wide variety of manufacturers.

Farrow said he is interested in giving back by providing the best service available. He also aspires to someday be part of the public service community. Farrow has been involved with several churches and other public organizations which have helped him to understand both the blessings and the challenges faced by people in the region.

For more on Blue Hen TV & Appliances, visit bluehentv.com or call 697-9681.