Based on recent recommendations from the state of Delaware and Delaware public health experts, Milford on March 13 implemented measures to slow the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Until further notice, City of Milford buildings and offices will be closed to the general public. This includes City Hall, the Customer Service building, the Public Works building and the Parks & Recreation building. The interim city manager, in consultation with the mayor and council, will evaluate continued office closures as needed, and will determine when the buildings will reopen to the public.

Milford police officers and public works crews will continue to respond to calls. Contact non-emergency dispatch at 422-8081. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Milford citizens are encouraged to use the city’s website payment portal option — bit.ly/3d2eHNL — for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by U.S. mail or via the drive-through window at the Customer Service building.

City staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public, and are available through email and telephone. A staff directory can be found at cityofmilford.com/directory.aspx.

Essential in-person meetings with city staff may be arranged by appointment; call or email the department to arrange an appointment time.

For more, visit cityofmilford.com.