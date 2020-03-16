Click here to see map of Delaware schools offering meals

Nancy's Cafe, 22 South Walnut Street, Milford

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Nancy's Cafe will offer housemade soups and bread free of charge to anyone who walks in the door from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. until the need no longer exists. You can sit down or take out. If you are uncomfortable being in a public place, staff will bring the food to the door.

Salvation Army, Seaford Corps will be serving lunches and dinners on Monday, March 16 and and Tuesday, March 17, in the following locations:

Laurel Village: 11 a.m.

Blades Park: 11:45 a.m.

Meadow Bridge: 12:10 p.m.

Chandler Heights: 12:40 p.m.

Seaford Meadows: 1:10 p.m.

Canterbury (Bridgeville): 1:35 p.m.

Laverty Lane (Bridgeville): 1:45 p.m.

Laurel Village: 4 p.m.

Blades Park: 4:45 p.m.

Meadow Bridge: 5:10 p.m.

Chandler Heights: 5:40 p.m.

Seaford Meadows: 6:10 p.m.

Canterbury (Bridgeville): 6:35 p.m.

Laverty Lane (Bridgeville): 6:45 p.m.