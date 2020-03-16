Del-One Federal Credit Union presented Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity with a check in the amount of $5,000 to be a 2020 diamond sponsor.

Del-One Federal Credit Union and its foundation, a nonprofit corporation that was formed to raise charitable funds specifically for improving the lives of Delaware residents, sponsor various nonprofits and charities throughout the year.

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s objective is to bring people together to build affordable homes, communities and hope. For the past 30 years, these partnerships have allowed CDHFH to revitalize Kent County and its surrounding communities.

For more, visit del-one.org and centraldelawarehabitat.org.