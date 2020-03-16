Gov. John Carney on March 14 authorized all meetings of public bodies to be conducted electronically until further notice.

Carney issued a State of Emergency declaration March 13 to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. The emergency declaration allows the state of Delaware executive branch agencies to conduct public meetings electronically to prevent unnecessary public gatherings. This proclamation expands the authorization to include all public bodies throughout the state.

Read the proclamation and precautionary measures around public meetings at bit.ly/3d2ipXS.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 866-408-1899, or 711 for people who are hearing impaired from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; email dphcall@delaware.gov; or visit de.gov/coronavirus.