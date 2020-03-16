Beebe Healthcare unveiled its new website during the evening of March 5.

The new website is the result of about a year of gathering data and analytics, design and implementation between Beebe Healthcare leaders, Beebe Marketing & Communications, community members and partner agency Inclind Inc.

The new website was created with the community in mind, taking multiple smaller sites, including nextgenerationofcare.org, beebewomen.org, beebemedicalgroup.org and beebemedicalfoundation.org, and bringing them together into one streamlined website at beebehealthcare.org.

Data gathering was done over the course of several years to understand how patients and the community use the website so that a better version could be created to serve their needs.

As part of the project, Beebe and Inclind were able to work with members of the community through the Patient and Family Advisory Council. PFAC members participated in several rounds of user testing to give insights on how they use the website in order to make something with our community in mind.

“This website is really the culmination of many years of work and partnership between Beebe and Inclind,” said Rachel Swick Mavity, digital marketing coordinator for Beebe Healthcare, who served as project manager for the website redevelopment. “What we have launched is something I think all of Beebe and the community can be proud of and it is something that we can continue to build on and improve as we move forward.”

The new site is completely mobile-friendly, uses Google map technology, and features a content hub, called the Health Hub, where community members can enjoy articles, patient stories, columns, blogs and more written by doctors, care providers and community members.

“I’m most proud of the cross-functional collaboration that went into making this project a success,” said Christina Deidesheimer, director, marketing and communications, Beebe Healthcare. “As a data-driven department with a laser-focus on the consumer journey, this new website speaks to our ability to understand and deliver the content our community is requesting, while including the voice of our care team.”

The Women’s Health blogs will now live in the Health Hub as will articles and updates on the Next Generation of Care expansion, which are shared monthly through the Blueprint eNewsletter.

Those wishing to sign up for health tips or Beebe eNewsletters can also take care of that on the Health Hub subscriptions page, beebehealthcare.org/health-hub-subscribe.

“We have enjoyed a great partnership with Beebe for nearly a decade and this project is really the pinnacle of this partnership,” said Shaun Tyndall, Inclind’s founder and director. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Beebe’s marketing team to create a website that puts the patient’s experience first while contributing to the goal of better serving the healthcare needs of our community.”

For more visit beebehealthcare.org.