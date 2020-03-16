Grab-and-go meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redding Middle School.

Starting March 17, the Appoquinimink School District will offer daily grab-and-go lunch and breakfast — designed to be eaten the next day — during the two-week school closure.

Meals can be picked up weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School at 201 New St. in Middletown.

Food is free for any child ages 1 to 18. Children do not need to attend Appoquinimink schools to receive a meal.

Lunch will be a hot entree, milk and a fruit or vegetable. Breakfast will include a hand-held entree, milk and fruit or juice. Options will vary day-to-day.

The Delaware Department of Education received a waiver from the federal government, allowing school nutrition programs to continue providing meals even though schools are closed.

All meal pickup locations can be found at www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4150.