Teacher allegedly threw student into a door

The parent of a Millsboro Middle School student is concerned about the Indian River School District’s reaction to an incident involving her son and a teacher.

Courtney Rovillard, of Georgetown, is the mother of an 11-year-old sixth grader. According to her, in January, a teacher grabbed her son by the arm, threw him into a door and called him a “bastard” in front of other students in a hallway. Sources within the district, who wished to remain anonymous to maintain employment, confirmed her story.

According to Rovillard, the teacher was briefly suspended but continues to teach at Millsboro Middle. The district declined to comment on personnel issues, but confirmed that Rovillard viewed a video. The teacher involved did not return phone calls.

“What upsets me is that a person of authority and someone who is supposed to be encouraging our children has the audacity to bully our children and put hands on our children. The biggest thing of all is to call my child, who actually has never known his father, a ‘bastard,’” Rovillard said.

Generally, when an incident involving a teacher is reported, the district initiates an investigation that usually involves the school resource officer, who is a police detective.

Indian River Public Relations Specialist David Maull said that once an investigation is complete, any disciplinary action is determined by the school and district administration.

Teachers are allowed to use “incidental or minor physical contact necessary to maintain order and control,” as stated in Title 14 of the Delaware Code.