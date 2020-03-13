31-year-old Saint Joe Petion charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man on drug charges.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force and Troop 7 were conducting proactive patrols when a drug transaction was observed outside the American Inn, located at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. The male buyer was observed leaving the area in a green Ford Ranger and failed to utilize his turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, a 55-year-old from Millsboro.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 0.182 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia were located. The driver was charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on unsecured bond.

The seller in the transaction, identified by police as 31-year-old Saint Joe Petion, was known to have an active capias out of the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. Petion was located hiding inside a bathroom at the American Inn. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,500 cash-only bond.