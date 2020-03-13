Detours will be along Cedar Lane and Marl Pit roads.

The North Broad Street railroad crossing just north of Cedar Lane Road, known as Frogtown Crossing, will close for maintenance from March 18 to April 1.

Delmarva Central Railroad will replace the crossing surface and warning lights while DelDOT will replace traffic signals and the guardrail by the tracks.

Detours for drivers traveling northbound are to follow North Broad Street to Cedar Lane Road to Marl Pit Road and back to Summit Bridge Road.

The southbound detour is to travel from Summit Bridge Road to Marl Pit Road to Cedar Lane Road back to North Broad Street.

The road is closed around the clock, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. The work is expected to be completed no later than Wednesday, April 1 at 5 a.m.

For questions, contact DelDOT project manager Rich Sinegar at 302-670-5545.