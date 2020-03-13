37-year-old Robin C. Stephens, of Rehoboth Beach, and 30-year-old Heather Kenny, of Millsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two people in connection with a Harbeson home invasion.

Through investigative measures, troopers identified 37-year-old Robin C. Stephens, of Rehoboth Beach, and 30-year-old Heather Kenny, of Millsboro,as suspects in a home invasion incident that occurred the evening of January 13 at a residence in the 22000 block of Danfield Drive. During the invasion, one suspect, identified by police as Stephens, fired a round that struck a wall inside the residence.

On Thursday, March 12, a member of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force observed a vehicle with an equipment violation traveling on Avalon Road in Georgetown. A traffic stop was initiated and Stephens and Kenny were found to be passengers in the vehicle. According to police, Kenny initially provided a false name but was immediately identified.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and various drug paraphernalia was located throughout. Kenny was found in possession of prescription pills without a prescription, approximately 0.441 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released. Stephens and Kenny were taken into custody without incident.

Stephens was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree home invasion burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, second-degree assault, five counts of first-degree reckless endangering, felony theft, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $184,000 secured bond.

Kenny was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree home invasion burglary, second-degree conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of prescription drug without a prescription, criminal impersonation and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.

The investigation continues remains active regarding the third suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective C. Simpson at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.