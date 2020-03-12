The People’s Place Center for Community Justice will offer a four-day Basic Mediation Training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at the Center for Community Justice, 1131 Airport Road, Milford, which will lay the groundwork for anyone interested in becoming a mediator or enhancing their conflict resolution skills.

The training will explore what mediation is and how it compares to other forms of alternative dispute resolution; the core skills needed to be an effective mediator; the mediator’s role; and what makes a successful mediation.

Through group discussion, hands-on exercises, lecture and role-play, participants will have the opportunity to engage with these and other critical questions. Participants who complete the training will gain mediation skills that can be immediately applied in personal and professional settings.

For registration and more, call 424-0890, ext. 5, or email slawson@peoplesplace2.com.