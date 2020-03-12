33-year-old Jessica L. Annette arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Delmar woman on assault and related charges.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, when troopers were dispatched to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for a report of an assault. A 31-year-old Seaford man advised that an acquaintance of his, 33-year-old Jessica L. Annette, was at his home on Nylon Avenue when a confrontation ensued. Annette struck him twice while holding a large knife, causing injury. The victim was privately transported to hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, March 11, Annette was taken into custody at her residence on Magnolia Drive, in Delmar, without incident. She was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing. Annette was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $27,000 secured bond.