Author and former Lewes resident Jennifer Ackerman will give a free presentation at 2 p.m. March 21 at the Cape Henlopen High School Theater, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes, capping six months of community activities focused on “Birds by the Shore,” a revised and reissued edition of her first book, “Notes from the Shore.”

Organized by the Lewes Public Library and biblion with the support of a dozen local organizations, the inaugural Lewes Loves Books program is part of the American Library Association’s “One Book, One Community” initiative. The movement, with approximately 150 local groups nationwide, brings people together to read, discuss and explore a single book selected by each community’s organizers.

The program will include audience questions and a book signing. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged to lewes.lib.de.us or 645-2733.

“Birds by the Shore” is a book of essays about discovering the natural life at the ocean’s edge: the habits of shorebirds and seabirds, the movement of sand and water, the creatures that survive amid storms and surf.

Copies of “Birds by the Shore” may be borrowed from Delaware Public Libraries. In addition to individual copies, the libraries offer a “book club in a bag” option, which includes 10 copies of the book and book club resources as well as birding kits for beginning birders and families that include the “Birds of Maryland and Delaware” guide, small binoculars and instructions and resources.

The Sussex County Department of Libraries is supporting Lewes Loves Books with expanded book club kits that include multiple copies of books related to the themes of “Birds by the Shore.” Available at the Lewes Public Library and other libraries throughout the county, the kits also offer multimedia links to videos, podcasts, articles and discussion questions. Copies of “Birds by the Shore” also may be purchased at biblion, 205 Second St., Lewes, and Browseabout Books, 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, with net proceeds funding the Lewes Loves Book program.

“We are gratified by the community’s overwhelming show of support for The One Book initiative in Lewes,” said Lewes Public Library Director Lea Rosell. “Hundreds of individuals already have taken part in conversations and other activities that promote reading and literacy, encourage intergenerational interaction, foster a sense of community and promote tolerance and understanding.”

Additional planned events include a lecture by Ptery Iris on gardening with native plans to sustain wildlife at 10 a.m. March 13 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware, 520 Dupont Ave., Lewes, and “Birdwatching 101: The Who, What, Why, How, Where and When of Birding” at 2 p.m. March 15 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. Registration is required for “Birdwatching 101.”

For more on upcoming events, visit leweslovesbooks.com.