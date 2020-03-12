Most patients will only be allowed two visitors

Beebe Healthcare is enacting visitor restrictions in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are being enacted with guidance from Beebe's infection prevention department and state and federal agencies.

The restrictions include:

For patients admitted to Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins' Lewes campus hospital

Patients will need to specify two essential visitors, such as spouse, parent, caregiver, domestic partner, support person or adult child 17 and over, who will be permitted to visit them while in the hospital. The names of the two essential visitors will be recorded in the hospital’s system. Only those two essential visitors will be permitted to visit the patient for the duration of their stay. Other visitors will not be permitted to enter the campus to wait in any area of the facility, including waiting rooms, cafeterias or hallways. Identified essential visitors will be screened upon arrival to the hospital and may not be able to enter if they are deemed potentially infectious. Children 16 and under will not be allowed to visit.

For patients in outpatient areas, which include: emergency department, same-day surgery, cardiac catheterization lab and diagnostic services at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus, as well as surgery and endoscopy Centers, Tunnell Cancer Center, rehabilitation services centers, diagnostic imaging centers, lab express centers, Beebe Medical Group physician practices, walk-in centers, etc.

Patients may check in with no more than two visitors. Those two visitors will be screened prior to entry. Only one of those two visitors may accompany the patient to the treatment area.

"We realize that this might be a hindrance for some, and we apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause," said public relations content coordinator Ryan Marshall in a press release. "But we feel that taking this precaution now in order to protect the safety of those in our facilities is our highest priority."