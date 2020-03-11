Gov. John Carney and the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy announced March 10 the nomination process is open for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2020.

Nomination forms are available at de.gov/women; the application deadline is midnight April 21.

The Hall of Fame of Delaware Women was established in 1981 to recognize the achievements of outstanding Delaware women and their contributions to communities across the state. The induction ceremony is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women.

“This event is a success year after year because Delawareans across the state take the time to nominate women who have played an important role in our state,” said Carney. “I encourage the public to think about the women in their lives and consider them for this honor.”

The 2019 honorees included Tania Vitcusky Culley, Drewry N. Fennell, Judge Jan R. Jurden, Maria Matos, the late Blanche Williams Stubbs, and Marie Swajeski.

“Every year I am blown away by the caliber of the honorees for the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women,” said Kay Keenan, chair, Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee. “We receive nominations for women from different backgrounds — artists, athletes, community organizers, educators, public servants and more — who make an impact in communities across the state.”

The 2020 inductees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Induction Ceremony on Oct. 14 at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino. In addition to honoring the inductees, this year’s ceremony will mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

For tickets and more, visit de.gov/women or call 577-8790.