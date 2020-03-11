Eight high school softball players signed their letters of intent to play softball and attend Delaware Technical Community College in the 2020-21 academic year.

They are Rachel Calloway, Laurel High School; Gracie Tuxward, Caesar Rodney High School; Kaniah James, Cape Henlopen High School; and Macey Myers, Milford High School; Camryn Quirk, Newark Charter School; Lauren Smith, Snow Hill High School; Carly Collins, Sussex Central High School; and Victoria Henry Sussex Tech High School.

