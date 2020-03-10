Jamie S. Whitehall is originally from England

A native of England is the new Sussex County Planning and Zoning director.

Jamie S. Whitehouse was officially named to the position by the county council on Tuesday, March 10. Whitehouse fills a position left by Janelle M. Cornwell, who is now working in a planning position for the City of Lewes.

Whitehouse joined the Sussex County staff in 2017 as a staff planner and most recently served as planning and zoning manager. As director, he will oversee a staff of about a dozen employees.

Originally from Walsall, England, Whitehouse moved to the United States with his wife and children in 2016. He has worked in both the public and private planning sectors for 16 years, including for the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Birmingham City Council and his own consulting company.

Whitehouse holds an undergraduate law degree from Coventry University and a master’s degree in spatial planning from Birmingham City University. He holds professional accreditations with both the American Institute of Certified Planners and the Royal Town Planning Institute.

“His credentials are very impressive, he’s very knowledgeable, and he has a firm grasp on the challenges and complexities facing Sussex County in the years ahead,” said Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent said. “I look forward to working with Jamie. I am confident that this is a good move for him and another great step forward for Sussex County.”

Whitehouse's highest priorities in his new position include drafting and implementing ordinances to enhance Sussex County’s land use code and support the recently adopted comprehensive plan, strengthening the office’s use of geographic information systems and helping the public be better engaged in the planning application process.

“This has been my long-range goal since childhood, being able to give back to the community at a level such as this, and I’m so honored and privileged to be afforded this chance by the county council,” Whitehouse said. “Delaware has been so welcoming to me and my family, and I look forward to being able to reciprocate that hospitality in my new role as Sussex County’s planning and zoning director.”