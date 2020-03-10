42-year-old Ronald Brown, of Delmar, arrested

Delaware State Police have charged a police officer from the Salisbury, Maryland Police Department with aggravated menacing and other offenses.

Delaware State Police were made aware of an incident involving 42-year-old Ronald Brown, of Delmar, on Dec. 17, 2019, the same day the Salisbury Police Department learned of the incident. Brown was off-duty on Oct. 23, 2019 when he invited a 39-year-old acquaintance to his home in the 14000 block of Whitesville Road to discuss some mechanical work the acquaintance was to complete. An argument over money ensued and, according to the victim, Brown grabbed and threatened him while displaying a handgun. The victim ultimately contacted the Salisbury Police Department to file a complaint against Brown.

On March 9, a Sussex County grand jury indicted Brown for aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Brown turned himself in on March 10 and was later released on $20,000 unsecured bond. A no contact order with the victim was issued.

The Salisbury Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. Brown was originally placed on paid administrative suspension from the department, but starting March 10, he was placed on unpaid suspension, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, the Salisbury Police Department encourages you to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.