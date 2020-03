Rehoboth Concert Band will give a fundraiser benefit performance for Cape Henlopen Senior Center at 3 p.m. April 19 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

For more, call 227-2055.