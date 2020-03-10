Troop 3 says fatal crashes decreased in 2019.

Delaware State Police Troop 3, led by Captain Rodney Layfield, hosted a Year in Review in Camden March 5.

The conversation focused on daily functions, duties and responsibilities. Troop 3 administrators talked about rates of crimes, crashes and investigative clearances in their jurisdiction and community outreach initiatives.

Troop 3 achieved a 70% clearance rate in robberies, a 47.8% clearance rate in burglaries, and a 51.5% clearance rate in thefts. Looking at collisions, the overall total crashes decreased by 3.3%, and fatal crashes decreased by 18.2%.

Attendees included Sen. David Wilson, Sen. Trey Paradee, Rep. Lyndon Yearick, Kent County Levy Court Commissioner at Large Terry Pepper and Fifth District Kent County Levy Court Commissioner George “Jody” Sweeney.

Troop 3 Commander Captain Rodney Layfield thanked the troop for all they do to keep the community safe.

“The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Year in Review was an excellent opportunity to share public safety initiatives and community outreach objectives with those we serve. In addition, it allowed me to highlight the accomplishments of the hard-working men and women of Troop 3. It is truly an honor to work alongside everyone here and I want to express my heartfelt thanks for their exceptional efforts and hard work they do every day for a safer Delaware,” he said.

Magnolia search warrant reveals Ecstasy, MDMA

The Delaware State Police arrested Quavaughn Williams, 26, of Magnolia and Jaquan Lewis, 19, of Felton, after a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

Officers executed a drug search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Millchop Lane, Magnolia, March 3. They were investigating Quavaughn “Quay” Williams and Jaquan Lewis, involving the distribution of Ecstasy and MDMA.

Police found Williams and Lewis inside and took them into custody without incident. Two children were inside. After searching the home, police found 382 Ecstasy pills, 5.59 grams of MDMA, over $9,000 in suspected drug proceeds and various drug paraphernalia.

Police said both were charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance tier 3 quantity and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance tier 2 quantity. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $82,200 unsecured bond.

Lewis was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.