Senate classified briefing on election security from Trump Administration officials happening this afternoon.

Sen. Chris Coons released the following statement ahead of an all-Senators classified briefing on election security from Trump Administration officials this afternoon.

Coons led the successful effort to include $425 million in funding for election security grants to help states protect their election systems in the Fiscal Year 2020 federal funding bills.

“We know that foreign adversaries are actively planning to attack our elections in 2020, so we need to take action now to ensure that our next election is determined solely by the voices and the votes of the American people. Last year, I led the successful bipartisan effort to secure $425 million in the federal funding bill to replace voting machines across the country, but too many voting systems continue to rely on outdated technology.

“Today, when the Trump Administration briefs all 100 Senators on election security, I want to hear the facts about current threats to our elections, assurances from the Trump Administration that they’re confronting election security with the seriousness it deserves, and a commitment from my Republican colleagues to move forward House-passed legislation to protect our elections.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue – everyone, regardless of political party, deserves a fair election this November and to have their votes counted.”



