Kent County residents have an opportunity to take advantage of a strong WiFi connection and internet stations to fill out the online forms for the 2020 U.S. Census at the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover

Census Forms will be mailed to Delaware residents March 12 through March 22, and Census Day is April 1; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28, the library will be available for a “Census Sit-In” to encourage citizens to complete their forms online. Bring an electronic device or use one of 18 workstations. Residents can also apply for an online library card at lib.de.us.

The response to the 2020 Census shapes the future of communities and impacts many different aspects of the locality, such as fire departments, schools, roads, social and medical services, highways and libraries. Those unable to make the sit-in can also respond by mail or phone.

For more, call 744-1919.