African American women were voices in the fight for the women's vote.

This program is presented by Syl Woolford.

In 1920 the 19th Amendment was ratified and women got the right to vote. The struggle for women’s suffrage almost predates the founding of the country. Many women heroes sacrificed their time, money, and social status to win the right to vote. In 1920 and before, the U.S. was in the Jim Crow era.

Schools were segregated, restaurants did not serve African Americans, and justice through lynching was still common practice. Disregarding the obstacles, many courageous African American women fought to ensure that they got the right to vote alongside white women.

Sometimes we forget the struggles that were overcome to arrive at America we see today. Join us to take a trip back in history to say thank you to the leaders of the Woman’s Suffrage Movement, both white and black.

