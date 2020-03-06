The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve, 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, a Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish & Wildlife facility and popular family and school tour destination, will reopen for the 2020 season April 1.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays only in April. The center’s 2020 schedule through September can be found at bit.ly/32QvNcX.

Prior to reopening, the DuPont Nature Center will hold a volunteer spring cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon March 14. Projects include exhibit and tank set-up, planting beach grass, cleaning the center, and trash removal from surrounding grounds. Volunteers younger than 18 must have a completed parental consent form, and volunteers younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. To sign up to volunteer, email lynne.pusey@delaware.gov or call 422-1329.

Located on the edge of Mispillion Harbor at the intersection of the mouths of the Mispillion River and Cedar Creek, the DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve offers a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs. In the spring, the center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers an unparalleled view of the spectacle of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally-listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey. Indoor saltwater tanks allow a close-up look at a variety of aquatic species, from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins.

Admission to the center is free and open to the public.

For more, call 422-1329 or visit bit.ly/32QvNcX.