26-year-old Corey Mitchell charged

The Milford Police Department arrested a wanted Lincoln man and found him in possession of heroin.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, police spotted 26-year-old Corey Mitchell walking in the area of Church Street and Causey Avenue. Mitchell was known to have several outstanding warrants and capiases. As officers were attempting to make contact with him, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

According to police, as Mitchell ran, he threw something into the Mispillion River. The object was recovered and determined to be heroin packaged for sale.

Mitchell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest. He also had two other arrest warrants out of the Milford Police Department, one out of Delaware State Police Troop 7 and one out of the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Unit. In addition, Mitchell had failure to appear capiases out of the Kent County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace Court. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $19,900 secured bail.