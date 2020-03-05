Family of four displaced

A heating pad cord caused a family of four to lose their home to a fire in Greenwood.

The fire, reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, occurred at a dwelling in the 100 block of Duck Creek Lane. The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the structure.

There were no reported injuries and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

State fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental, caused by the failure of an electrical cord serving a heating pad in a second floor bedroom. Fire damage is estimated at $35,000.