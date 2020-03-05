Man pinned beneath skid steer

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident in Rehoboth Beach.

The incident occurred around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, when troopers were dispatched to Colonial Lane for an industrial accident. They found a 45-year-old Millsboro man pinned beneath a skid steer.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. His name is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

The case is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit.