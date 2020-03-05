Email newsletter available through USA Today. Sign up using the link below.

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Media along with our six Delaware weekly papers, has started Coronavirus Watch, an email newsletter to help you stay up-to-date on the latest news and provide safety resources as the international impact hits home.

We know there's a lot of information (and misinformation) out there about COVID-19. Your local reporters, combined with the USA TODAY Network's 261 newspapers across the country, promise to cut through the noise and get you the coverage you need.

The Coronavirus Watch newsletter will give you a daily summary of the most important news you need to know, from the spread of the virus to the latest travel recommendations to the stock market.

You can sign up for the newsletter at https://profile.usatoday.com/newsletters/coronavirus-watch



