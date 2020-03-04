Sussex Technical High School’s student chapter of Ducks Unlimited recently raised $14,874 for wildlife conservation efforts through its annual fundraising dinner in January. The money was recently presented to Ducks Unlimited regional director Taylor Deemer.

Chapter Chairman Cole Fluharty led the event with guidance from faculty advisors Anthony Carmen, Vinnie Colombo, Aaron Salisbury and Rita Salisbury. Across the country, Ducks Unlimited has used funds raised from events such as this to conserve 6 million acres of habitat in the U.S.

Sussex Tech is home to Delaware’s first high school Ducks Unlimited chapter. Over the years, students have volunteered at the Greenwing event, led a seminar on starting a DU chapter and helped with numerous other community service projects.

Current student committee members are Fluharty, of Lewes; Wesley Humes of Milford; Liam Garrison, of Milton; Josh White, of Seaford; Jack Morris, of Milton; Brett Castiglione, of Lewes; Paige Sammons, of Seaford; Seth Layfield, of Georgetown; and Mikayla Lankford, of Seaford.